Credit Suisse Group Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $73.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

