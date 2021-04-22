Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

