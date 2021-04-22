Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$16.25 to C$16.75. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 42609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

