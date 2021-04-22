CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report sales of $43.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.03 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.20 million to $188.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.67.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.