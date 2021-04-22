Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.