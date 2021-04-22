Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

