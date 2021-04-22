Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $147.08 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

