Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.21. 1,962,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,415. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $185.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

