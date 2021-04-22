Cryptonovae Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.73 million and $725,773.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00274371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01023597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00642802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.62 or 0.99666827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,350 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

