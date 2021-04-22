CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $138.82

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.82, but opened at $142.03. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $139.21, with a volume of 135 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

