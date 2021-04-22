Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,335. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.73 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

