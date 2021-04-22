Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.85 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.