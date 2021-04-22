Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.52 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $62.23. 43,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

