Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,700 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schrödinger worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,151,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,646 shares of company stock worth $127,580,031.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,614. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

