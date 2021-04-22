Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,647. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

