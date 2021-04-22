Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

