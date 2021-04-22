Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

