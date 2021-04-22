CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CCPE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.93. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1 ($0.01).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.