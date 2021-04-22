CX Institutional Buys 2,807 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1,118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.80 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

