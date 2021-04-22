CX Institutional Has $45,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CX Institutional decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

