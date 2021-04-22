CX Institutional Purchases 137 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CX Institutional grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lennar were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

