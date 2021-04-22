CX Institutional Purchases 376 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $66.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

