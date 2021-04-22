CX Institutional Sells 24 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $429.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.49 and a 200 day moving average of $408.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.