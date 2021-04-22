Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $237.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE DHR opened at $244.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

