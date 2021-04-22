Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Danone stock opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.76. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

