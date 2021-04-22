DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $7.93 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00014641 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $157.21 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00280349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.47 or 0.01100746 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00700461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.44 or 1.01040376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,423,870 coins and its circulating supply is 19,815,737 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.