Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

