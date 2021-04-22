Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 4.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 44,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $258.14 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

