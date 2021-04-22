Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $109.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

