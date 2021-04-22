DATx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DATx has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00073107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00751511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.79 or 0.08248140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00051491 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

