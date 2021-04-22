DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $7.96 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $7,865.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,465,855 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

