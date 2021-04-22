Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 4,000 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

