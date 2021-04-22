Defender Capital LLC. Invests $3.12 Million in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 604,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. OncoCyte accounts for about 1.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OncoCyte by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 14,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,155. The firm has a market cap of $402.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

