DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $502,515.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

