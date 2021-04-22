DeFinition 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. DeFinition has a market cap of $1.99 million and $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

