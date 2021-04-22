Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TACO stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

