Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

DHER stock opened at €126.85 ($149.24) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.54. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

