Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

