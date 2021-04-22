Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

