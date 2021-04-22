DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -283.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

