Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.96 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00010441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $54.88 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,985.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,249.26 or 0.04499799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00459288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $763.76 or 0.01527946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.18 or 0.00636530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.00440263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00380297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004412 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

