Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $221.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $206.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $207.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

