Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

