Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $348.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.