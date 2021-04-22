Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $160.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $148.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

