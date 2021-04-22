Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

