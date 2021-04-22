Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,398,000 after buying an additional 435,786 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $36,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $29,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.