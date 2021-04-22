Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.36 ($8.66).

LHA stock opened at €10.26 ($12.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average of €10.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

