Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.48. 200,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,157. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $1.3908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

