Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,401.03

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.03 ($18.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 1,830 ($23.91), with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

